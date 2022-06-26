Ranchi: Counting of votes for the by-election to the Mandar assembly seat in Jharkhand's Ranchi district started at 8 am on Sunday amid tight security, a senior official said. Over 61.25 per cent of about 3.5 lakh voters exercised their franchise in the election, held on June 23, he said.

The by-election was necessitated after the disqualification of Bandhu Tirkey as an MLA in the wake of his conviction in a corruption case. A special CBI court in Jharkhand had on March 28 sentenced Tirkey to three years imprisonment.

The constituency is witnessing a triangular contest this time. The Congress has fielded his daughter, Shilpi Neha Tirkey, as the candidate of the ruling JMM-led coalition, while the BJP has nominated former legislator Gangotri Kujur in the seat. Independent candidate Dev Kumar Dhan, backed by Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM, is also in the fray. (PTI)