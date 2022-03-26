Bhubaneswar: Counting of votes for Odisha municipal elections has begun amid tight security arrangements on Saturday.

As per schedule, the counting started from 8 am. As many as 106 Urban Local Bodies (47 Municipalities and 59 NACs) and three municipal corporations went to the polls on March 24. Elections to the posts of mayors in municipal corporations and chairpersons of municipalities and notified area councils were held for the very first time in the state.

As per the State Election Commission (SEC), a turnout of around 65% was registered for polling in the 106 civic bodies while about 54% of voters turned up for the election of councillors to the three municipal corporations.

Also read: Odisha Municipal poll voting begins in 106 ULBs; over 40 lakh voters to exercise franchise