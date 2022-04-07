Patna: Among the NDA alliance partners, the fate of 12 BJP candidates, 11 from JD(U), and one candidate from the Pashupati Paras group will be decided on Friday. Whereas RJD's 23 candidates and one candidate belonging to the Left party are also vying for MLC's post. Besides, Congress, Mukesh Sahani's Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), Chirag Paswan's party, and several Independent candidates were also contesting the Bihar MLC elections.

Altogether, 185 candidates were in the fray for the Bihar MLC elections for 24 Council seats. The election was held on April 4. Around 97.84 per cent of voting was recorded. On 12 seats, more than 99 per cent of voting was registered.

The counting of votes has started amid tight security arrangements and 14 tables have been earmarked where voting is going on. The tallying of ballot papers has been going on. This time the main contest is between RJD and NDA candidates.

Among the 21 RJD candidates, Kartikey Kumar was contesting the election from the Patna seat, Anil Samrat from Bhojpur-Buxar, Rinku Yadav (Gaya), Viren Yadav (Nalanda), Krishna Singh (Rohtas), Anuj Singh from Aurangabad, Sudhanshu Ranjan Pandey (Saran), Binod Jaiswal (Siwan), Uday Shankar Yadav (Darbhanga), Rajesh Roshan alias Bablu Dev (East Champaran), Saurabh Kumar (West Champaran), Sambhu Singh from Muzaffarpur seat, Subodh Rai (Vaishali) and others.

Similarly, among the 12 BJP candidates, Dilip Kumar Singh was contesting the election from the Aurangabad seat, Santosh Singh (Rohtas-Kaimur), Dharmendra Kumar Singh (Saran), Manoj Kumar Singh (Siwan), Rajiv Kumar (Gopalganj), Rajesh Kumar alias Bablu Gupta (East Champaran), Sunil Choudhary (Darbhanga), Dr. Tarun Kumar (Samastipur), Rajnesh Kumar from Begusarai-Khagaria, Nutan Singh (Saharsa-Madhepura-Supaul), Dr. Dilip Jaiswal (Purnia-Araria-Kishanganj) and Ashok Agarwal from Katihar.