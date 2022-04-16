New Delhi: As per official early trends by the Election Commission, TMC leads on the Asansol Parliamentary seat in West Bengal as counting for the by-election gets underway. TMC had fielded Shatrughan Sinha from the constituency, and BJP had fielded Agnimitra Paul. On the other hand, Congress leads on the Kolhapur North Assembly seat in Maharashtra and Khairagarh Assembly seat in Chhattisgarh as counting for the by-election is underway.

After the completion of the third round of counting, Trinamool Congress candidate from Ballygunge and the singer-turned-politician, Babul Supriyo was leading by 4,676 votes. In the case of Asansol, counting for just one round has been completed at the time the report was filed. Trinamool Congress candidate and actor-turned-politician, Shatrughan Sinha was leading by a little over 6,500 votes over the BJP candidate, Agnimitra Paul. However, the surprise in Ballygunge was the remarkable progress of the CPI-M and Congress candidates and the unprecedented disaster faced by the BJP candidate after the completion of the first three rounds of counting.

In Ballygunge, after the third round of counting, the total votes that went in favour of Supriyo was 9,751 votes. The CPI-M candidate, Saira Shah Halim was in the second position getting 5,075 votes followed by the Congress candidate, Kamruzzaman Chowdhury in the third position getting 2,186 votes. The BJP candidate Keya Ghosh after the third round of counting was in the fourth position getting just 621 votes.

The counting of votes for the by-polls to one Lok Sabha seat in Asansol of West Bengal and four Assembly seats in Ballygunge in Bengal, Khairagarh in Chhattisgarh, Bochahan in Bihar and Kolhapur North in Maharashtra began on Saturday. The fate of BJP and TMC candidates will be known today, however, both parties took the by-polls as prestigious as they wanted to display their supremacy by winning the seats.

For the BJP, retaining the Asansol seat would be a challenge while it may spring a surprise in the Ballygunge constituency, a TMC bastion. While for TMC, it is an acid test to win the Asansol constituency for the first time and retain the Ballygunge seat. The bypoll to the Bochahan Assembly seat in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur was necessitated by the death of MLA Musafir Paswan, who had won on the ticket of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP). The ruling Congress and opposition BJP are pitted against each other in the bypoll for the Khairagarh Assembly constituency seat in Chhattisgarh.

The counting of votes began amid tight security arrangements, an election official said. Around 66.42 per cent and 41.23 per cent polling was recorded in the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency and the Ballygunge assembly seat, respectively, in the elections held on April 12. A total of 15 lakh voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in Asansol in Paschim Bardhaman district while 2.5 lakh people could vote in south Kolkata's Ballygunge.

The by-elections were necessitated as Babul Supriyo resigned as the MP of Asansol after switching over to the TMC from the BJP while state minister Subrata Mukherjee, who represented Ballygunge, died last year. The TMC fielded yesteryear actor Shatrughan Sinha in Asansol, which has a substantial Hindi-speaking population. The BJP nominated Asansol Dakshin MLA Agnimitra Paul. The ruling Trinamool Congress has fielded Supriyo in Ballygunge, where he is pitted against BJP's Keya Ghosh and CPI(M)'s Saira Shah Halim. The Congress is also in the fray in both the seats.

The progress of both CPI-M and Congress this time seems better when compared to the results in the 2021 Assembly elections when the Congress and Left Front had a seat-sharing agreement. Even after that seat-sharing, which the Congress did not contest, the then CPI-M candidate Dr Fuad Halim got his deposit forfeited by getting a total of just 8,474 votes, which was just 5.61 per cent of the total votes polled.



In 2021, BJP's Loknath Chatterjee was in the second position with 31,226 votes, which was 20.68 per cent of the total votes polled. The winner then was Trinamool Congress candidate and former state panchayat minister, Subrata Mukherjee who got 1,06,585 votes, which was 70.60 per cent of the total votes polled. Mukherjee died in November last year which necessitated the by-polls in Ballygunge.



In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Supriyo, as a BJP candidate, defeated Trinamool candidate actress-turned-politician Moon Moon Sen by a massive margin of 1,97,637 votes and also secured a whopping 51.56 per cent of the total votes polled. After the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls, Supriyo joined Trinamool Congress and also resigned as the Asansol Lok Sabha member that necessitated the by-polls in Asansol.

