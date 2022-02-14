Kolkata: Counting has begun for the polls of four municipal corporations in West Bengal that went for polls on February 12, 2022. Early trends show a landslide victory for Trinamool Congress in all the four municipal corporations of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, Asansol Municipal Corporation, Chandernagore Municipal Corporation and the Siliguri Municipal Corporation.

While Trinamool Congress formed the boards in Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, Asansol Municipal Corporation and Chandernagore Municipal Corporation in the last elections, Left Front formed the board in Siliguri Municipal Corporation. In fact, Siliguri Municipal Corporation was the only municipal corporation in West Bengal that was controlled by any opposition political force in the state.

Another interesting factor in the early trends was that Left Front has emerged as the second force in all the four municipal corporations pitting BJP to the third position. Counting started at around 8.30 AM and it is expected the trend will be clear by 10l.30 AM.

As per the early trend of the 41 wards in Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, Trinamool Congress is leading in 40 wards, while Left Front in one ward. In the majority of wards in Bidhannagar Municipal Corporations where Trinamool Congress is leading the Left Front candidates are in the second position.

The trends are available for 50 of 106 wards in Asansol Municipal Corporation. Trinamool Congress is leading in all the 50 wards for which early trends are available.

In the case of Chandernagore Municipal Corporation, early trends are available for 20 out of 32 wards. Trinamool Congress is leading in 18 wards, while Left Front candidates are leading in two wards. In the majority of wards in Chandernagore Municipal Corporations where Trinamool Congress is leading the Left Front candidates are in the second position.

In Siliguri Municipal Corporation, early trends are available for 12 out of 47 wards. Trinamool Congress is leading from nine wards, while BJP, Left Front and Congress candidates are leading from one each. In the majority of wards in Siliguri Municipal Corporations where Trinamool Congress is leading the Left Front candidates are in the second position.