New Delhi: India is all set to chair the Counterterrorism Committee from tomorrow, 1st January 2022 for one year at United Nations Security Council.

Sharing his views with ETV Bharat, former diplomat Achal Malhotra said, "Counterterrorism has become a key element in India's security and defence policy and we have endeavoured to bring together as many countries on board as possible"

"Terrorism must be seen holistically as one of the most serious threats to security all over the world and there is a need to collaborate to counter this menace.

If a group of terrorists is not targeting a particular country, does not mean that they do not pose a threat to global security", he said.

The UNSC Committee on Counterterrorism will be chaired by India after 10 years, as the country last chaired this committee in 2012.

It is indeed pertinent to note that the committee holds immense significance for India given the fact that the country has been vocal and steadfast in pitching effective measures to counter terrorism on the global platform.

"As far as India is concerned, our views on global terrorism and the need to counter it globally through concerted efforts by all countries together are very well known", he added.

He underlined that terrorism is an issue that no single country can tackle singlehandedly, while, adding that India has been providing the lead in highlighting the problem. It is not only an expression of an intention to fight terrorism but there is a need for cooperation on grounds in which real-time sharing of intelligence or joint operations are required, he stated.



Malhotra said that India has used almost every possible platform to advocate the need to fight terrorism in any form and any manner, for the county has suffered for several years from cross-border terrorism. India is very clear on certain aspects of terrorism that one cannot differentiate between the terrorist and describe some as good or some as bad.

Meanwhile, ahead of chairing the committee tomorrow, India on Thursday voted in favour of a resolution to renew the mandate of the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate, as it called on nations to remain united against the tendency of labelling terror acts based on its motivation.



The UNSC, through its written silence procedure, renewed the mandate of the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED) until December 31, 2025. An interim review will be conducted in December 2023.

In its explanation of the vote, India said it is committed to pursuing all necessary measures in collaboration with other member states towards the goal of zero tolerance for terrorism.

“As the Chair of CTC for 2022, India will make determined efforts to further enhance the role of CTC in strengthening the multilateral response to counter-terrorism, and more importantly, ensuring that global response to the threat of terrorism remains unambiguous, undivided and effective,” India said in the explanation of vote on Thursday.