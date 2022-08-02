New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday cited the uncovering of cash and assets acquired allegedly by some opposition politicians to refute the charge of vendetta politics against its government, and asserted that those who swindled people's money will not be allowed to go scot free.

Party spokesperson Sambit Patra spoke about the corruption allegation against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, the seizure of "mountain of cash" suspected to belong to Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee and money laundering allegation against AAP's Satyendar Kumar Jain to hit out at the Opposition over its charge of political vendetta.

All these leaders were arrested by the federal agency Enforcement Directorate. "Should they be allowed to go scot free just because they are big politicians? The charges against them are based on facts and evidence and not rhetoric. The opposition should not politicise corruption," Patra said.

Speaking to reporters, he claimed the governments run by the BJP will never override constitutional values and not interfere in the work of investigation agencies. "But we have zero tolerance for corruption. Whosoever defrauded people's money will not be let off," he said.

Patra noted that Raut is allegedly involved in a scam worth close to Rs 1,040 crore related to a 2007 project for the redevelopment of 47 acres of plot where 672 families lived as tenants for decades. The Maharashtra Housing and Development Authority (MHADA) had registered the case in 2018, he said.

Should the ED not act against them because they are politicians and "entitled", he asked and added opposition parties had raised a hue and cry even when NCP leader Nawab Malik was arrested in February in a money laundering case.

He remains in jail because the court has not given him bail because of the seriousness of charges against him, he said. The opposition has accused the Modi government of targeting its leaders by "misusing" federal agencies, especially the ED. (PTI)