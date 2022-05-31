New Delhi: The alleged corrupt activities of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders will be a key weapon for the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh. According to sources in the saffron party the BJP leadership has zeroed in on the matter of AAP leader and Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case on Monday.

While BJP has been repeatedly attacking Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the murder of singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala, it has now demanded AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation over the corruption cases against AAP ministers.

BJP insiders said that the party will launch a campaign drive highlighting the alleged corrupt practices of AAP leaders ahead of the Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh. They further revealed that the local units and the youth wing of the party will hold a sit-in demonstration against the AAP Governments in Punjab and Delhi.

Lashing out at the AAP over the arrest of the Delhi Health Minister, BJP's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said following the arrest the people of the country are now saying "Paapi AAP, Paap hi Paap" (Sinner AAP, only sin and sin).

Bhatia said that following the arrest of former Punjab Health Minister and senior AAP leader Vijay Singla, people are asking AAP why corruption cases crop up in whichever state they step in. " If there is any politics behind his arrest, then why did Satyendra Jain not approach the court," he said.

Bhatia further alleged that Kejriwal is using the hard-earned public money for his own benefit and for the gain of his ministers. The BJP leadership has alleged that Kejriwal was silent on the arrest of Jain is just a puppet controlled by him adding that it is for this reason he should resign.