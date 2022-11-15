Jalandhar (Punjab): A body of a man in his thirties was found stuffed in a suitcase outside the Jalandhar railway station on Tuesday morning. According to reports, a worker noticed the abandoned red-colour suitcase lying outside the station at around 6 am. He then alerted railway officials, who in turn, called the police. Subsequently, the Government Railway Police team took the bag into their possession and sealed the area. Later a forensic investigation team reached the spot and took out the body from the bag.

While speaking to the media, GRP ACP Om Prakash said that at 7 am on Tuesday they received information stating that the body of the youth was found in a red suitcase. They immediately reached the spot and examined the footage from the CCTV camera installed at the railway station.

It was found that a 35-year-old man had left the suitcase there and then gone out through the station. The police shifted the body to the mortuary and launched an investigation into the murder. Reports say the suitcase was lying outside the station since Monday night. The age of the deceased is said to be around 30 to 32 years.