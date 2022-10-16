Kodagu (Karnataka): The Karnataka police arrested a corporator and realtor, who allegedly threatened to carry out bomb blasts in Madikeri city, police said on Sunday. Mustafa, a member of the Madikeri City Corporation, is attached to the JD (S) in the Kodagu district.

According to police, they got the audio clip of what the accused had stated in the phone conversation. Mustafa had said that the whole of Madikeri city should be burnt. "If the attacks are planned targeting people belonging to another community, the ruling BJP government gets a bad name," said the accused in the clip. The accused further stated that "a team of 50 members have to be mobilised. Everyone should contribute Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh for this purpose," he said.

Also read: Suspected IS-inspired terrorists arrested in Karnataka

The team will hurl petrol bombs in Madikeri city. "Let them die and let us also die. They have to be fearful. Their party should end. The bombs should explode in at least 50 places. The BJP leaders and cadre should fear to even contest the elections," the accused says in the audio clip.

The police said that the accused corporator had forgotten to cut the call after speaking over the phone to one Sheshappa Rai, and started speaking with his friend Abdulla. Sheshappa Rai had recorded the disturbing statements on his mobile. BJP MLA and former Speaker KG Bopaiah expressed concern over the incident.