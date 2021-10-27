New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to Baba Ramdev while hearing a petition seeking a stay on the alleged false claim of Patanjali's Coronil kit as a cure for Covid-19. A bench of Justice C Harishankar directed Baba Ramdev to file his reply within four weeks. The next hearing of the case will be in January 2022.

During the hearing, the court told advocate Rajiv Nayyar, appearing for Baba Ramdev, that your client made fun of allopathy and hospitals adding that the petition is definitely maintainable. The court further told Nayyar to file a reply in this regard.

On October 25th, the Delhi High Court said that prima facie, a suit filed by several doctors' associations against the Yoga guru for the alleged misinformation against allopathy amid the COVID-19 pandemic deserves consideration and cannot be 'thrown out'.

Three Resident Doctors' Association of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences at Rishikesh, Patna and Bhubaneshwar as well as Association of Resident Doctors, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh; Union of Resident Doctors of Punjab (URDP); Resident Doctors' Association, Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College, Meerut, and Telangana Junior Doctors' Association, Hyderabad had moved the high court earlier this year.

They alleged that Ramdev was misleading and misrepresenting to the public at large that allopathy was responsible for the deaths of several people infected by COVID-19, and insinuating that allopathic doctors were causing the deaths of the patients.

"Everyone has a right to commercial gain. Profit is not really ground. You have to make out a case for public nuisance. Making a profit is not a public nuisance," the court had observed during the hearing.

Ramdev had claimed that the Ayurveda-based 'Coronil and Swasari' medicine showed 100 per cent favourable results during the clinical trials on COVID-19 infected patients except those on a life support system, to which the Ayush Ministry had sought a detailed report on the composition, testing and other data of the drugs from the company.