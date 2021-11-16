Nabarangpur (Odisha): When the world is battling against the Covid-19 pandemic, a cucumber in the shape of the virus, which was found in a farm at a village in Nabarangpur district, has become the cynosure of all eyes.

Scientists named the virus as Corona due to the crown-like spikes on the surface of it. Now, similar kind of spikes that of Coronavirus were found in a cucumber in an agricultural farm at Saraguda village under Dabugaon block of the district.

“When I visited the farm at Saraguda village to make payment to labourers working there, one of them plucked a cucumber looking like a Coronavirus. I was surprised on seeing it. After I shared the cucumber’s image on social media, many people have been enquiring about it and visiting the farm to have a glimpse of the unusual cucumber,” said Rabi Kiran Nag, the owner of the farm.