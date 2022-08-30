Lucknow: Heart attacks could be linked to coronavirus as the latter is an inflammatory disease, say experts. Senior cardiologist, Dr Bhuwant Tiwari of Lucknow Lohia Hospital said, "Coronavirus is an inflammatory disease and causes inflammation throughout the body. This causes difficulty in breathing.

Inflammation also occurs in the arteries and because of this, the risk of getting a heart attack increases. Many youths did not have any risk factors for heart disease, but heart attacks are being seen in those people. In the present time, the reason for the youth getting heart attacks can also be Covid-19."

According to him, people should be aware of how healthy their heart is as Covid-19 has a tendency to have long-term health impacts. "At present, those people who were infected in the first and second wave of corona are facing the most trouble," the doctor said.

The early symptoms of heart attack victims in youth are breathlessness, chest pain, excessive sweating, and dizziness. These symptoms should not be ignored and timely treatment should be taken. At the same time, women are also getting heart attacks.