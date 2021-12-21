Kanker (Chhattisgarh): People were in for a surprise when a 'gusty voter' arrived at a polling station at Narharpur here in Chhattisgarh, wearing PPE kits to exercise her franchise during the Urban Body Election 2021.

While some voters were taken aback by her action, others showered praises for giving utmost importance to participate in the democratic exercise, despite contracting the dreaded virus.

The woman Covid patient of Ward number 10 had contracted the infection two days ago expressed her desire to cast vote to her husband. To fulfill her aspirations, the administration came forward and arranged an ambulance so that she could go to the polling station to cast her vote.

She was taken to the polling station by the healthcare workers in the ambulance. After casting the vote, the polling station was sanitized. She was jubilant after participating in the democratic exercise.

The Corona patient was given a standing ovation by officials and electors who lined up to give her an applause, while she was returning back to take the ambulance after casting the vote. The polling came to an end on Monday.