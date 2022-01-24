Buxar: The negligence of the Bihar Health Department officials came to the 'forefront' once again. Several vials of Covishield were found lying in the backyard of Raghunathpur Primary Health Center in Buxar district of Bihar.

When the alleged video was shown to Vinod Kumar the manager of Community Health Center, he said, "We have recovered Covishield vaccines lying in the garbage dump. We are trying to find out the errant officials; besides, telesheets are being cross checked to make out the number of vials allotted to vaccinators and how many of them were consumed and those vials which were not opened for vaccination. Nonetheless, the onus is on us because vials were found on our hospital campus."

Covishield vaccines found in garbage at Buxar hospital in Bihar

When reporters asked what about those messages the recipients received on their cellphones; despite the fact that they (beneficiaries) did not get the second dose of Covishield, to which Vinod Kumar replied that this could have happened due to an error on the part of an operator. Suppose, he or she (operator) clicks on the button mistakenly or unknowingly, then a recipient mobile phone will receive the message of getting the second dose of vaccination.

Buxar Civil Surgeon Jitendra Nath, said, "I have taken cognizance of the matter and a probe committee has been constituted to look into the incident. After the submission of the investigation report, stringent action will be taken against those found guilty."