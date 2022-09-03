Shirdi: Police on Friday night found a corona-positive dead body in Shirdi-Kalka Sainagar Express. The Medical Officer of Shirdi Rural Hospital rushed to the railway station, examined the body, and informed that the person was Corona positive and died of Covid. The police have identified the deceased as Mahendra Singh Bamby a native of Himachal Pradesh. The police also said that the dead body was found tied up in the train coming to Shirdi. Shirdi Police probe is underway.

