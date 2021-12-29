Siddharthnagar: A new case of Omicron has been confirmed in a 21-year-old youth, who returned to India from UK, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Earlier, 3 patients in Uttar Pradesh have been infected with Omicron.

Chief Medical Officer of Siddharthnagar District Hospital Dr AK Singh stated, "A 21-year-old under the Siddharthnagar police station area resides in the UK. When he landed at the Delhi airport on Sunday evening, he had Rapid Antigen Test and RT-PCR tests done and sent home after the antigen test did not confirm the infection but later his RT-PCR report came positive."

Dr Singh said that the Health Department of Delhi informed through the e-mail that after the genome sequencing of the youth, the report was Omicron positive. The health department team has informed the youth and put him in isolation at his home. At present the health of the youth is fine, Dr Singh added.

On December 17, Omicron was confirmed in two patients in Ghaziabad. After this, on December 25, an Omicron variant was found in a woman from Rae Bareli. This woman came from America. So far 781 cases of 'Omicron', have been reported in India, out of which 241 people have become infection-free or have migrated to other places.