Shopian: Army forces, on information about the presence of militants, surrounded the Terij area of the Shopian district of South Kashmir and started a search operation.

According to sources, the Army's 44 Rashtriya Rifles 178 Battalion of CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police jointly launched a house-to-house search operation after receiving information about the presence of militants. The village of Tarinj is located at a distance of about 8 km from the district headquarters Shopian.