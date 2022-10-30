Shopian: Security forces on Sunday evening launched a cordon and search operation in the Ganapora Balpora area of the Shopian district in south Kashmir. Reports said a joint team of Army’s 15 Garhwal Rifles, 14th battalion CRPF and J&K police launched a cordon and search operation and conducted house-to-house searches.

Local reports said that all the entry and exit points of the area had been sealed off by the forces. Police sources also confirmed and said the following inputs about the presence of militants in the area search operation has been launched. Searches in the area were going on when this report was being filed.