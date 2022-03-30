Mumbai: The police personnel who caught Pakistani terrorist Mohammed Ajmal Kasab alive during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack have been granted promotion with effect from 2008, an official said on Tuesday. These brave policemen had received medals, awards and cash prizes galore, but no reward by way of promotions. Therefore this decision to give them "one-step" promotion was taken, as per a Government Resolution (order) of March 22. The monetary benefit will range between Rs two lakh to eight lakh, said an official who was involved in the operation to nab Kasab and his accomplice on the night of November 26, 2008.

A total of 15 officials --ranging from constables to inspectors -- were part of the team which captured Kasab alive; eight of them have since retired. Assistant Sub Inspector Tukaram Ombale was killed in the operation. A one-step promotion means these officers will get salaries and other benefits meant for the next higher rank for the period starting from 2008, with arrears. Of the ten Pakistani terrorists who attacked Mumbai on 26/11, causing mayhem, Kasab was the only one who was caught alive. He was sentenced to death and hanged.

PTI