New Delhi: An earthmoving machine removing the iron grille around a statue of Chandra Shekhar Azad at Jahangirpuri caused some anxiety among the residents on Monday as the locality recovers from the April 16 violence and the subsequent demolition drive by the civic body. Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said that around 12.30 pm they noticed the earthmover at Azad Chowk, Shah Alam Bandh Road, removing the grille.

She said the police intervened and ensured there was no further damage to the boundary. She added that the statue was untouched. Rangnani said that during enquiry, it was found the demolition work was being carried out by the Public Works Department officials on the direction of local Aam Aadmi Party MLA Pawan Sharma for installing a high mast national flag there. The flag was being installed as part of the Aam Aadmi Party government's plan to hoist 500 high-mast national flags across the city.

Rangnani said that in view of the prevailing situation in Jahangirpuri and the sensitivities involved, the PDW team was stopped from proceeding with the work. Sharma has been requested to restart the work after informing the police once the situation returns to normal, the DCP said. The beat staffers have been directed to keep an eye, she said. Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri on April 16, leaving eight police personnel and a local resident injured.

Four days later, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation ran an anti-encroachment drive in the area demolishing several concrete and makeshift structures near a mosque. It was stopped after the Supreme Court intervened. The police have arrested over 20 people in connection with the violence and apprehended two teenagers. The residents of the violence-hit C-Block took out a solidarity march on Sunday with national flags in their hands to emphasise they wanted peace and brotherhood to prevail.

PTI