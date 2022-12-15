Bemetara (Chhattisgarh): Residents of a Chhattisgarh village wake up to a rude shock when they found in their surroundings the body of an unidentified youth who was bludgeoned to death on Wednesday. The body was found on the outskirts of Khairi village in Nawagarh area of Bemetara in Chhattisgarh.

After the ghastly incident, police officials are on toes as the anonymous killer proclaimed himself to be a 'King' and dropped some leaflets at the crime spot indicating the date of his next 'crime'. The elusive killer had given an open challenge to police stating that he will commit another murder on December 18.

Several pieces of a letter recovered from the crime spot by the police hinted that that the self-styled 'King' will execute his next plan on December 18 and it is up to police - how they will handle the situation. Now the mute question is whether the accused will really execute his next murder as warned or he is just 'misleading' the police.

Giving information about the gruesome murder, additional SP Pankaj Patel said, "We were informed about the incident on Wednesday morning. A body was recovered from a canal on the outskirts of the Khaira village in Bemetara. We are trying to ascertain the identity of deceased. Besides, we have collected some evidence from the crime spot. The case will be solved and the culprit will be arrested soon."