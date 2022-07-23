Ahmedabad: It's like a crime web series where the criminals kill their opponents and dump their bodies in the garbage. Similar incidents were reported in the city where the police found the chopped organs of humans across the city. After the murder, the bodies are cut into pieces and dumped in the garbage. On seeing the organs, the Ellisbridge police and police across the city have launched a probe to find out the killers.

Also read: Gujarat ATS invokes UAPA against accused in Kishan Bharwad murder case

Two days ago, the body of a man was found at Sorainagar in the Vasana area of ​​the city. In that case, only the torso was found, but the two arms and legs and the head were missing. Therefore, the Vasana police registered a case and took up the investigation. In the second incident where two legs of a body were found this morning near the Kalgi crossroads in the Ellisbridge area. Shocked over the crime, the Ellisbridge and Vasana police are probing into the gory incidents to nab the killers. It seems the killers are challenging the police.

An investigation has been launched to trace the murderers in the Vasana and Ellisbridge areas. The DNA test on the organs will be conducted to ascertain the identity of the deceased. The police are checking the missing persons' list and contacting their families in the city and surrounding areas for clues.