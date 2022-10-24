Pune: The whole nation was in a joyful mood on Sunday, thanks to the victory of Team India over arch-rival Pakistan in the T20 World Cup in Melbourne. The people across the nation watched the nailbiting match with bated breath and soon after the victory, youngsters ventured out and celebrated the moment by bursting the crackers.

Cops cane cricket buffs in Pune while celebrating Team India's victory over Pakistan

Pune citizens, too, celebrated India's victory, but so much so that traffic came to a standstill as one of the roads in Pune was flooded with cricket buffs. Immediately, cops rushed to the spot and resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd to ease traffic congestion. But that did not dampen the spirit of residents as they are cloud nine and said that the Indian team had given them a Diwali gift and "We are all delighted."