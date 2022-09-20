Bokaro(Jharkhand): Police bulldozed the house of a rape-accused in Azad Nagar area of Jharkhand's Bokaro on Tuesday. According to sources, the accused, Arju Mallick married a girl by hiding his religion and blackmailed her by making her nude videos.

The victim girl had lodged a report against the accused in the women's police station. After which police bulldozed the accused's house in presence of a magistrate.

The girl alleged that the accused first fell in love with her in 2021 and then took her to a room in the co-operative colony by luring her where a pandit was already present. The accused forcibly married her and handed her to other companions. Here she was gang-raped and the video of the girl was also made and she was continuously blackmailed.

The girl lodged an FIR in the women's police station. In this case, a case has been registered against five people including the Pandit. The main accused, Arju is said to be absconding.