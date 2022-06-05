Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand): Finally, the police have brought the 27-year-old woman, who was staying illegally in the restricted area of Nabhidhang on the Indo-China border in Dharchula. Earlier, she was adamant about the demand of marrying Lord Shiva by claiming herself as an incarnation of Goddess Parvati and she refused to return from that restricted area. According to police, the woman, who was identified as Harmeet Kaur, a resident of Aliganj locality in Uttar Pradesh, went to Gunji, along with her mother on 15 days' permission issued by SDM Dharchula, but refused to leave the restricted area even after her permission expired on May 25," Lokesh Singh, SP, Pithoragarh.

But even when the given period was over, she refused to come back, after which her mother got another permit for a few days again, but then also Harmeet refused to return. Exhausted, the mother came back from there and requested the administration for help. According to the police, Harmeet had threatened to commit suicide if she was forcibly removed from the restricted area. Due to this, the police team that went to bring the woman returned empty-handed. After that, a 12-member police team and medical personnel were sent to Nabhidhang to forcefully bring the woman down to Dharchula. The woman has been brought to Dharchula while her family members also reached there. The woman, who is unmarried, seems mentally unstable, said Lokesh Singh, SP, Pithoragarh. Intelligence agencies have also become alert after the woman stopped in the restricted area and they are also keeping an eye on the issue.