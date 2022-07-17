Bathinda (Punjab): A statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalised by some unidentified people at a public park in Ramman Mandi here, said police on Saturday. The incident took place on an intervening night between Thursday and Friday, they informed. The locals strongly condemned the vandalism demanding strict action against the perpetrators. Station House Officer (Sadar) Harjot Singh Mann said they are investigating the matter and have registered a case at Ramman Mandi Police Station.

Ashok Kumar Singla, president of District Urban Congress, demanded immediate arrest of those who were behind the incident. The police assured that the culprits would be nabbed soon. They said the CCTV footage of the area is being examined to trace the culprits as the police have taken cognisance of the matter.