New Delhi: The Delhi Police met Rahul Gandhi at his residence on Sunday morning in connection with the notice that was earlier served to him regarding the 'sexual harassment' victims that the Congress leader had mentioned in his speech during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Rahul Gandhi is already under scanner for his 'democracy in danger' remark in London that had invited criticism from the ruling BJP.

The Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) of Delhi Police Sagar Preet Hooda landed at Rahul Gandhi's house on Sunday morning to seek more information about the girl victims that Rahul had mentioned in his speech earlier. The Delhi Police had earlier sought details of those victims so that action can be taken against the perpetrators.

After meeting Rahul Gandhi, the Special CP said that Rahul Gandhi has let them know that he needs some time and he will provide them the information which the police has asked for. The Special CP further mentioned that they have served him a notice that was accepted by his office. He further said that Rahul Gandhi might be questioned if he feels the need for it.

Earlier in the day, before meeting Rahul Gandhi, the Special CP said, "We have come here to talk to him. Rahul Gandhi gave a statement in Srinagar on January 30 that during Yatra he met several women who told him that they had been raped. We are trying to get details from him so that justice can be served." The police took cognizance of the social media posts and sent a questionnaire asking the Wayanad MP "to give details about women who approached him regarding sexual harassment".

In the final leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar, Rahul Gandhi had reportedly said that during his country-wide Yatra, he has heard various narratives about women still being sexually assaulted. The Delhi Police, in turn, asked him to give their details so that they can provide security to them.

Rahul Gandhi has invited a lot of ire from the ruling BJP for questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's association with business tycoon Gautam Adani. Citing media reports, Rahul alleged that the Adani Group got contracts from foreign nations immediately after Modi's trips to those very foreign nations. On several occurrences, the Prime Minister was spotted travelling with Adani on his trips to foreign nations.

The Congress has demanded a joint parliamentary probe into alleged stock manipulations by the Adani Group, ever since the Hindenburg report came to light. However, the Parliament has remained dysfunctional ever since amid ruckus created by the Opposition parties on the Adani issue.