Cop injured in grenade attack in Pulwama
Published on: 39 minutes ago
Srinagar: A cop has suffered injuries after a grenade attack in a town in Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday afternoon.
Militants reportedly attacked a police party near the post office in the central town of Pulwama.
The injured cop was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police and the army have cordoned off the area in a bid to catch the Militants.
More details are awaited.
