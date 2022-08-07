Kathua/Jammu (J&K): A policeman was injured when suspected cattle smugglers hurled stones at a search party in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Sunday, an official said. Police fired two rounds in the air to restore order and arrested one of the stone pelters at Check Gotta village in the Lakhanpur area in the early hours of Sunday, Deputy Superintendent of Police Shami Kumar said.

Also Read: Soldier killed in suspected IED blast near LoC in Akhnoor

The police rushed to the village as soon as they received information about the movement of cattle smugglers, he said. "When the team of police personnel was approaching the particular area, a group of people pelted stones at them. Two rounds were fired in retaliation to restore order," the DSP said, adding that a selection grade constable Kuldeep Kumar suffered minor injuries in the incident. A case has been registered against the stone pelters at Lakhanpur police station, he informed.