Srinagar (J&K): A policeman was injured after militants hurled a grenade at the Police Control Room (PCR) Kashmir on Monday evening.

Kashmir Zone Police tweeted that militants hurled a grenade at PCR Kashmir, resulting in minor injuries to a cop. Police said that area has been cordoned off and further details will be shared accordingly. “Terrorists hurled a grenade at Police Control Room Kashmir, resulting in minor injuries to one police personnel. The area is cordoned off. Further details shall follow,” police tweeted.

The attack happened soon after a civilian was injured in a grenade blast in the Gopalpora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district on Monday evening. A senior police officer said that suspected militants hurled a grenade in Gopalpora, leaving one member of the minority community injured.