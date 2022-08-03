Chennai: An armed constable with Chennai police who was on duty at the Nehru Indoor Stadium for the International Chess Olympiad, shot himself to death on Wednesday. The cop was engaged in security duty at the VVIP entrance gate. The deceased policeman has been identified as Senthil Kumar, a native of Madurai's Sellur area. He has a wife named Uma and a 1-year-old child.

According to sources, the cop committed suicide by shooting himself in the chest. Sources said that Senthil Kumar was allegedly upset over troubles in his marital life that forced him to take his own life. Periyamedu police said, "We are investigating the cause of Senthil Kumar's suicide."