New Delhi: A day after the Union Cabinet approved the registration of cooperative societies as 'Buyers' on Government e-Marketplace (GeM) platform, the Ministry of Cooperation on Thursday said the move will enable the cooperative societies to access more than 45 lakh vendors on a single platform and to follow a transparent, economic and efficient procurement system.

Under the leadership of Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, the Ministry of Cooperation said it is encouraging multi-state cooperative societies and cooperative societies registered under State Cooperative Acts to join the GeM platform for the benefit of their members and hopes that more and more cooperatives Societies will get the benefit of this by joining GeM platform.

At present, there are about 8.54 lakh cooperatives in India with about 29 crore members and they have been performing a wide range of activities for the production of goods and services. These cooperatives make huge purchases of goods and services from the open market to support their operations.

There was a felt need to provide a platform to these cooperatives to avail competitive prices through a transparent and efficient process resulting in benefit to the members of the cooperative societies. The GeM has been set up as a National Procurement Portal to provide an end-to-end online market place for Central and State Government Ministries and Departments, and Public Sector Units for procurement of common-use goods and services in a transparent and efficient manner.

The Gross Merchandise Value of procurement using GeM was more than Rs 1 lakh crore in the Financial Year 2021-22, said the Ministry, adding "there are around 54 lakh products listed across 9,702 product categories and 279 service categories". There was an estimated savings of around Rs 10,000 crores in the FY 2021-22, said the Ministry.

It further said that purchases through GeM will help the Cooperatives in getting competitive prices through an open and transparent process, and this would be economically beneficial to the members of the societies. The Cooperative societies can procure from about 45 lakh authenticated sellers and service providers available across the country on a single GeM platform.

"Following the standard procedures on GeM would lead to saving of time and reduction in the administrative burden. It would enhance the credibility of the cooperatives as complaints of mismanagement of funds will get reduced," said the Ministry. GeM authorities will provide a dedicated on-boarding process for cooperatives, technical infrastructure and support for on-boarding and transactions, via available contact centres, in-field training, and other support services, it added. (ANI)