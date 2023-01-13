Chennai: Central Crime Branch (CCB) police arrested two Nigerians in Delhi on Thursday for allegedly hacking the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Bank server and looting more than Rs 2.61 crore. Cyber robbers had hacked the bank servers of the head office of the said bank in Mannadi here on November 18. Bank officials had lodged a complaint regarding this at the Chennai Police Commissioner's office.

The hackers were identified as Agnes Godwin and Augustine from Nigeria. They live in Delhi's Uttam Nagar in a rented house. The two cyber robbers were brought to Chennai On January 12 by a special team of Police.

On receiving the complaint, the Chennai Central Crime Branch Cyber Crime Police blocked the bank accounts through which the robbers had transferred money. Investigation revealed that in August, a phishing mail was sent to the bank's system through which key logger software was downloaded without the knowledge of the authorities.

The hackers monitored the activities and collected data through it. After meticulously studying the system, they launched a cyber attack, known as the 'sweet32' attack. With this, they could access all the accounts and got the entire network under their control.

They stole money in November and converted Rs 1 crore into cryptocurrencies through a website called Binance through two bank accounts in Nigeria. The police were able to nab them by tracking the IP address of the system used for hacking. The Nigerian robbers reportedly created 32 fake bank accounts using fake documents.