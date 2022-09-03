Udaipur (Rajasthan): A shocking incident of discrimination on the caste basis has come to light at a Udaipur government school in Rajasthan on Saturday. Two Dalit students of the school have alleged that the cook Laluram Gurjar objected to their serving food to other students and threw away the meal served on the plates of the students.

The cook was arrested after the two students lodged a complaint against him at the Gogunda police station. "Preliminary investigation revealed that two girl students studying in class VII and VIII of the school, were serving food to other students. But cook Laluram Gurjar raised an objection and also threw the plates on which the food was served," said Circle Officer, Bhupendra Singh.