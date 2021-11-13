Manipur: At least seven people, including five soldiers and two civilians, were killed after the convoy of the Commanding Officer of an Assam Rifles unit was ambushed by suspected militants in the Singhat sub-division of Manipur’s Churachandpur district.

Those killed include a Commanding Officer (CO) of the 46th battalion of the Assam Rifles, Colonel Viplav Tripathy, his wife and son and four soldiers. The incident took place at S Saikhom village in the district.

Although no militant outfit has claimed responsibility for the attack, the People Liberation Army (PLA) of Manipur - a banned outfit - is suspected to be behind the attack.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has condemned the incident.

"Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on a convoy of 46 AR which has reportedly killed few personnel including the CO & his family at CCpur today. The State forces & Para military are already on their job to track down the militants. The perpetrators will be brought to justice," Singh said in a tweet.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also condemned the attack on the Assam Rifles convoy. Expressing his condolences for those killed in the attack, the Minister said that the perpetrators will be brought to justice soon.

Also read: Assam Rifles jawan killed in terror ambush in Arunachal

The Congress party has also expressed shock over the incident, calling the "devastating national security breach under BJP rule, both in Centre & State" as condemnable.

"We are shocked by the news of deadly terror attack in Manipur resulting in the death of an Indian Army colonel, his family & soldiers of 46 AR. Our condolences to bereaved families This devastating national security breach under BJP rule, both in Centre & State, is condemnable," the party tweeted.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also took to Twitter to condemn the "cowardly act." While Priyanka Gandhi paid tribute to the martyred soldiers, Rahul Gandhi took a stronger tone to criticize the Modi government for being "incapable of protecting the nation."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also took to Twitter to condole the death of five soldiers and two civilians killed in the attack.