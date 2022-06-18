New Delhi: South West district Delhi police, on Thursday night, rounded up altogether 83 outlaws for creating nuisance in a public place as well as disturbing the peace in the area. These people, mostly having a criminal background, had gone to Tihar jail to receive one of their associates, Abid Ahmad, who was released on bail.

They were part of the convoy and were heading Tughlakabad area after their friend's release from the Tihar Jail. These anti-socials traveling in 19 cars and two motorcycles were rejoicing their friend's release from the Tihar jail. DCP of the South West district Delhi police Manoj C while sharing information with reporters said, "Abid Ahmad, a resident of Tughlakabad Extension, Lane number 6, on Thursday was released on bail from Tihar jail, on Thursday. The accused was behind bars in a case related to the North Vasant Kunj incident."

Acting on a tip-off that a large of people, mostly goons, were heading to the Tughlakabad area from Tihar jail. "They were found honking and also indulged in the revelry by playing high-pitch music in the passenger cars. They were rejoicing as if some celebrity was being escorted or had come to the area."

At around 10.30 pm on Thursday night, a team from Delhi police intercepted their convoy at Kirby Place in the Delhi Cantonment area. Altogether 83 persons were arrested for creating nuisance in public places. "Of the 83 persons, 33 have criminal backgrounds and they were wanted in murder, attempt to murder, and Arms Act cases pending against them in different police stations of the district," said the DCP, adding, "Among those arrested, one was the minor. He was let off after some time."