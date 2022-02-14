Kanpur: National spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union Rakesh Tikait commented upon the ongoing Hijab row while interacting with media in Kanpur's Kalyanpur Assembly seat. Tikait termed controversy over the hijab unnecessary and said, "Not on hijab, but now computation of banks will be done, the public will ask for the audit of the banks and the scams done in the banks."

Controversy over the hijab unnecessary: Rakesh Tikait

He further said that he would meet the farmers and hold a press conference to share his opinions. "The government in Delhi didn't meet us. I am roaming in Uttar Pradesh and I hope few leaders could meet us here," he added.

Read:Rakesh Tikait raises questions over bail granted to prime accused Ashish Mishra