Kedarnath: Communist Party of India (CPI-M) leader Indresh Maikhuri heavily criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo from outside the Kedarnath temple. In a social media post, he shared Modi's picture and wrote a sarcastic caption for it in Hindi. The post soon received a lot of views and his opposition came together to criticize Modi's picture.

Narendra Modi's recent visit to the holy shrine is talked about for all the wrong reasons. A section of people has criticized the camera angle in which PM Modi is appearing larger than the Kedarnath temple. His opponents are of the opinion that the temple, which is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, the holiest Hindu shrines of Shiva, got hidden behind Modi.

In the picture shot from a low angle, Modi's hands are up in the air and are appearing higher than the temple. However, this is not the first instance wherein Modi has been criticized because of his pictures. Earlier on Friday, the Congress had objected to PM Modi's dress, the 'Chola Dora', a prominent dress of Himachal Pradesh. According to Congress state spokesperson Garima Dassouni, "there is a Swastik symbol on the back of the PM's dress, which is inauspicious and objectionable.