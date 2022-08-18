Bastar (Chhattisgarh): Chhattisgarh minister Kawasi Lakhma while attending a function at Jagdalpur in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh again courted controversy for his statement on the setting up of the banks in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh. Minister Kawasi Lakhma in a reply to a media person's query said that even a child is not born in a day. "The birth of a child takes time. Then how come someone is expecting setting up of the banks in such a short period." The minister also gave an analogy to prove his point saying that "it takes time to get familiar with a bride after the marriage ceremony."

A few months ago, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel visited the Bastar area giving assurances to people that 16 new banks would be established in the region. But, the setting up of these banks has not been completed. Although the minister's controversial statement was shrugged off by the people present there. In the past also, he had made controversial statements to several other political personalities.