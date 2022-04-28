Garhwa: The Jharkhand Minister of Minority Welfare and Tourism, Art, Culture, Sports and Youth Affairs, Hafizul Hasan caught attention through a controversial statement about the Jahangirpuri violence in Delhi at an Iftar party in Garhwa. He accentuated that if one side constituting 20 percent of total people suffers a loss, then even the rest 70-80 percent will not be safe.

Minority Welfare Minister further highlighted that Hindus and Muslims should take out a tricolor procession together. He said that many people including the Britishers and the Mughals came and tried to divide the people but it did not affect them.

Jharkhand Minorities Minister Hafizul Hasan

Reacting to the statement, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Deepak Prakash has demanded the resignation of the minister. He has stated that if the Chief Minister has the courage, make the minister resign. The state spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party Pratul Nath Shahdev said that the chief minister should take immediate cognizance of the Minister and sack him for spreading communal hate in the society.

Meanwhile, Congress state spokesperson Rakesh Sinha said that the minister should have control over his words. He said that the minister is in a responsible position and the people of the country look up to him. Slamming BJP, he further said that BJP has led to an atmosphere of hatred in the country which is fatal for the democracy.

Earlier, Jharkhand's Drinking Water and Sanitation Minister Mithilesh Kumar Thakur had invited Minorities Minister Hafizul Hasan to attend an Iftar party organized at Garhwa district headquarters. The Iftar party was organized under the banner of the Hindu Muslim Coordination Committee.

