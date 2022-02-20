Jaipur: Rajput Karni Sena staged a protest against Congress State President Govind Singh Dotasara demanding an FIR against him for allegedly using derogatory words for Maharana Pratap. Karni Sena workers raised slogans against Govind Singh Dotasra outside the Rajput Sabha building.

Mahipal Singh Makrana, national president of Rajput Karni Sena, expressing outrage said, "Maharana Pratap fought the Mughals throughout his life for his motherland and self-respect. These politicians are hungry for power, not great men like Maharana Pratap he ate grass bread but never compromised on his self-respect."

Makrana further said, "The way Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria was taught a lesson for making a statement about Maharana Pratap, the same way, Govind Singh Dotasara will also be taught a lesson."

Makrana also attacked BJP for not taking action against Gulabchand Kataria who also had made a controversial statement regarding Maharana Pratap. Expressing resentment against Dotasara and Kataria, Mahipal Singh Makrana referred one as "Sampath" and the other as "Nagnath" and said, "If BJP really has respect for Maharana Pratap, then BJP should oppose Kataria as much as they are opposing Govind Singh Dotasara because both are equally guilty.

