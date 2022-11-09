Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh): A case was registered against controversial priest of Dasna Devi temple Yati Narsinghanand for allegedly making indecent remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent figures in a viral video, a police official said on Tuesday. According to Superintendent of Police Rural, Ghaziabad, Iraj Raja, the case has been registered at the Masuri police station.

"A viral video came to notice through social media in which Mahant Yati Narsinghanand was making indecent remarks against the Hon'ble Prime Minister and other great men. Taking cognizance of which a case has been registered at Police Station Mussoorie," the SP said in a video.

The police have registered a case under IPC sections 153a (promoting enmity between different groups) and 295a (deliberate act intended to outrage religious feelings). Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by ETV Bharat and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)