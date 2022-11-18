Chennai: In a shocking broad daylight murder, a contract employee of a private firm engaged in providing broadband internet service, was brutally stabbed to death by his supervisor on the office premises on Egmore Highway in Chennai on Friday. Police said, the accused, Muthukumar alias Santhosh entered the office where the supervisor, Vivek, was working and stabbed him in the neck with a knife, and fled threatening to attack others who came to his rescue.

Vivek, who ran out of the office for safety even as blood was gushing out, swooned and died. In what looked like a scene straight from a Kollywood movie, the killer jumped off to a nearby multi-storey building and took shelter on the terrace under the water tank. On receiving information, a police team led by Triplicane Deputy Commissioner of Police Sekhar Deshmukh reached the spot and rounded up the accused. But, he threatened to commit suicide with the knife When police rounded up led by a Deputy Commissioner of police. To pacify him, the police brought his uncle and arrested him.

During questioning it was revealed that Vivek was a supervisor of a firm engaged by Hathway, an MSO and internet service provider while Santhosh was a contract worker with another firm that supplies manpower to Vivek's firm. As such, he was working under Vivek. Police said Santhosh, addicted to bike racing, used to go early from office but was asked to remain till his duty was over.

“Santhosh was enraged over Vivek speaking ill of his mother. Already he was angry over not being allowed to leave early,” said a police officer investigating the case, adding that Santhosh was also addicted to ganja and substance abuse besides bike racing with friends. While Santhosh is from Washermanpet, Vivek of Vyasarpadi, also in north Chennai is married and has an 18-month-old daughter. “He was adamant that he leave for home before 7 pm and it turned into a wordy duel last fortnight. Following this, Vivek reported this to the firm in which Santhosh was working, following which he was reprimanded and transferred to another place to work,” the police officer revealed.

With the intention of taking revenge, Santhosh landed at Vivek's office and stabbed him. Two other employees, Arun and Augustine, rushed in to protect Vivek, he vented his ire at them and they took shelter in the server room. But, Santhosh broke the glass door and tried to attack the duo. Grief-stricken Vivek's wife and relatives had gathered at his office demanding immediate arrest of the killer. The victim's body has been shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for post-mortem.