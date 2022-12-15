New Delhi: Some retired senior civil servants having expertise and eminence are also appointed as consultants/advisors with a view to achieving certain specified public policy objectives, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

As the consultants/advisors are not to be engaged in regular posts, it is not likely to affect the morale of non-retired civil service administrative officers, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply. "Moreover, they bring expertise with them which only improves the overall efficiency of the government," he said.

Keeping in view the exigencies of work, ministries/departments may hire professionals or consultants for a specific job, not against a regular post, Singh said. The minister was asked whether retired civil service administrative officers were working with various ministries or autonomous bodies in key decision-making roles, "the reason for the extension of their tenure" and "by when these roles/positions will be offered to the experienced, deserved, and non-retired civil service administrative officers?" (PTI)