Ayodhya: The construction work of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is in full swing since the groundbreaking ceremony conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5, 2020. Now, gradually the structure of the temple has started taking shape and it can be seen in the latest picture of the ongoing construction shared by Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, on his Twitter handle on Tuesday. In pics work of laying of pink sandstone for the main temple can be seen. More than 40 per cent of the temple construction work is complete. More than 80 per cent of the plinth work is done and now the construction work of the sanctum sanctorum of the temple is going on at a full pace.

The trust keeps sharing photos and videos from time to time to update the ongoing progress of temple construction. The government plan's for placing "Ram Lalla" in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple by Makar Sankranti next year. Larsen & Toubro is the main contractor for the construction of the temple and the ramparts, while Tata Consulting Engineers has been hired as the project management consultant.