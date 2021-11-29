New Delhi: Construction and demolition activities in Delhi have been stopped till further notice in view of the worsening pollution level in the national capital. Announcing the decision, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Monday that the entry of trucks will be banned in the capital till December 7 as one of the countermeasures.

The minister clarified that small and electric trucks are exempted from the ban adding that only trucks which run diesel and carry heavy goods have been banned. Rai also said that the next phase of Delhi's Red Light On, Car Off campaign has also been extended.

The second phase of 15 days of the campaign was scheduled to end on December 3. It has been extended to December 18. This will give some relief from the pollution caused by Delhi's vehicles, said Rai.

He also said that schools, colleges and government offices are also opening in Delhi from today and for this special buses will be run for government employees living in different areas of Delhi.

