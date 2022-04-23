Varanasi: Construction work on the ambitious Dashashwamedh Plaza in Varanasi has been completed with the project expected to give a boost to the religious tourism in Uttar Pradesh.

The Dashashwamedh Plaza spread over an area of ​​more than 3000 square meters near Chittaranjan Park on the Dashashwamedh Ghat is being built at a cost of Rs 29 crore with the red stones of Chunar as the Man Mahal located nearby. It is expected to provide all the facilities under one roof for the tourists and is set to boost the tourism industry of Varanasi. The facility will also have eateries and textile outlets for the tourists.

The multi-story complex with a basement will have a total of 182 shops, and a total of 3 floors have been made. Of these, 72 shops have been built in the basement, 68 on the ground floor, and 42 on the first floor. The first floor will be fully air-conditioned and a food plaza is being developed here.

The terrace will present the wonderful sight of the Ganges. Tourists coming to Vishwanath temple are expected to benefit from the plaza at Ganga Ghat soon. Isha Duhan, Vice-Chairman of Varanasi Development Authority, says that the outer form of Man Mahal will be fully visible in Dashashwamedh Plaza.

