Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): Apart from the construction of Lord Sri Ram temple, which is underway at Ayodhya in Faizabad district of Uttar Pradesh, the roads are also being laid to give a facelift to the holy city in Uttar Pradesh, said sources. The construction of the Special Corridor is also underway for taking circumambulation by the devotees while visiting the city. The Special Corridor will carry all the basic amenities so that devotees can have hassle-free circumambulation. Besides, the under-construction roads are being given a new name. The main road, which is being laid from Sahadatgunj to Naya Ghat, will be called Ram Path.

The construction of the road from Sugriv's Fort to Sri Ram temple premises has been named Janma Bhoomi Marg. Similarly, the road linking Hanuman Garhi to Kanak Bhawan to the Sri Ram temple will be called Bhakti Marg. To get rid of pollution in Ayodhya, all vehicles running on petrol or diesel will be phased out. Electric and battery-operated vehicles will be given priority. Besides, the murals of the Ramayana period will also adorn the walls of Ayodhya city.