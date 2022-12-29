New Delhi/Ghaziabad: The track laying work on the 17 km long priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor has been completed. A track about 30 km long has been set up in this section to make Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) operational. Meanwhile, the work of the Over Head Equipment (OHE) and signaling in the priority section is in progress.

So far, the installation work of more than 75 percent OHE on the viaduct has been completed. The OHE installation work was started on a priority basis in October. Under the work underway now, the OHE being installed over the RRTS track will be electrified with a capacity of 25 thousand volts. The Uttar Pradesh government has signed a deal with Uttar Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Limited (UPTCL) for the power supply to be provided during the operations.

Also read: IAF successfully test-fires extended range version of BrahMos air-launched missile

According to the information received from the National Capital Region Transport Corporation Ltd (NCRTC) officials, the preparations for the trial run in the priority section are being done on a war footing. "The trial run may start next month. There are 5 stations in the priority section - Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, and Duhai Depot. The installation of escalators and lifts has already been started at the mentioned stations," the official said.

Moreover, the construction of passenger facilities and counters is also in the final stage. 4 RRTS trains have been facilitated at the Duhai depot station, while the dynamic and static testing of these stations is underway. NCRTC has set a target to operate RRTS trains in the priority section by March 2023 and the entire corridor by 2025.